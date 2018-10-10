by In

Montreal, Quebec – Ambulance service takes 11 hours to get emergency hip patient to hospital

Edmonton, Alberta – Mental health support becoming key focus among first responders

Ottawa, Ontario – Inquest into botched 911 call for asthma patient begins

Chester, Pennsylvania – EMS chief dies of cardiac arrest at charity event

Brideford, UK – Ambulance medic killed himself after receiving a work complaint

London, UK – NHS has spent 235,000,000 pounds on private ambulances over the last three years

Sunderland, UK – Paramedic who was trying to meet a teenage boy caught by pedophile hunters, struck off by professional council