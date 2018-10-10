by In

Guelph, Ontario – Emergency personnel can use marijuana, must report fit for duty

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador – Newfoundland and Labrador paramedics can now administer hydrocortisone

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – 1st Saskatoon team to represent STARS at international championship

Naples, Florida – New tech will allow first responders to control traffic lights

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – Bill to reimburse ambulance companies sent to governor

Brooksville, Florida – Former paramedic/firefighter giving away free Narcan

Tasmania, Australia – Ambulance response times down despite growing number of calls