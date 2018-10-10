Gander, Newfoundland – Need for air ambulance in central Newfoundland to be focus of upcoming meeting
Cambridge, Ontario – Woman charged for allegedly assaulting paramedic after crash
Lincoln County, North Carolina – Deputies search for man who jumped from ambulance after arrest
Cypress, Texas – Off-duty paramedics help save man’s life after crash
Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – Paramedics to start wearing body cameras after 23% increase in attacks
Canberra, Australia – Paramedicine to be regulated December 1st
Queensland, Australia – Queensland to remember EMS lives lost in aviation tragedy