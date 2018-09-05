** UK rapid response car vandalized by thugs who covered it with flour and eggs

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Peterborough police are investigating an August 29th incident in which a rapid response vehicle was covered with eggs and flour, forcing EMS brass to take it off the road to be cleaned. That is the word from Cambridgeshire Live (Adam Theofilators/September 4) which said the incident occurred during the late night hours. According to the newspaper, the concoction completely covered the East of England Ambulance Service rig’s windshield. It was on a 999 call at the time. A spokesman for the service expressed dismay at the thoughtless stunt, saying lives could have been put at risk because the prehospital car was no longer available to respond. The incident is similar to one that happened in August in Suffolk. In that instance a woman waiting on a bus bench was covered with both flour and eggs. Five boys under 18 were arrested in connection with the attack.