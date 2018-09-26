** Baltimore paramedic injured in manhole cover explosions

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Maryland paramedic from Baltimore is recovering after a bizarre incident in which he was injured by an exploding manhole cover. That is the word from Fox Baltimore (Danielle Jackson/September 24) which said the Monday evening blast also damaged two firetrucks. According to the news site, four manholes blew in the city’s downtown due to an underground electrical fire. The medic involved suffered non-life threatening injuries but was transported to hospital for treatment. A spokesman for Baltimore Gas and Electric, meanwhile, which is responsible for underground electrical equipment, said they had not yet been able to identify why the fire started.