California EMS patient dies after jumping from moving ambulance

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A California woman is dead after jumping from a moving ambulance Monday in Dublin. That is the word from the UPI (Ray Downs/September 3) which said the incident took place as the female was being transported to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. According to the news service, the woman managed to loosen her restraints, before attacking the attending medic and exiting out the rear of the EMS unit. Medics were originally hailed to treat her after she plowed into a pedestrian and several cars around 2 p.m. Police then tasered her after being unable to conventionally apprehend her. A spokesman for the ambulance service said they are saddened by the incident. NorCal Ambulance owner Barry Sutherland said his organization is looking into how the woman was able to get out of her restraints and out of the vehicle.