** Trial begins for man accused of murdering combat medic in New Mexico

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Trial proceedings against a New Mexico man in Albuquerque, accused of murdering a US Army combat medic in 2016, began yesterday. KOB (Marian Camacho/September 24) said Matthew Chavez is alleged to have shot and killed Tyler Lackey, 24, while the latter was at an ATM. Chavez has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the incident. He also faces several other charges. At the time of the shooting, he had already been sentenced days before to 3 years in jail for robbing a city cell phone store. He is currently serving time on a conviction for an Oklahoma robbery.