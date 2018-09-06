** UK public lauding medics with notes, coffee money after spate of angry missives directed against them

** Paramedics across the country are apparently being inundated by encouraging notes from civilians showing appreciation for what medics do each day. That is the word from The Mirror (Robyn Darbyshire/September 5) which said one instance in Surrey saw an anonymous person leave a 10 pound note to fund breakfast for a prehospital crew. In another case in Wales, a person left a note advising the EMS crew to get themselves a coffee when they can. The note had 5 pounds attached. This latest trend follows a couple of well publicized instances this past summer in which threatening missives were left for prehospital practitioners blocking driveways during calls. In May, police charged Motin Miah, 38, with a public order offence after he left an angry note for East London paramedics. In the scribble, Miah apparently threatened to smash their vehicle. The practitioners were inside an apartment building attending to a cardiac call at the time.