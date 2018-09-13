** New UK law doubles penalties for those convicted of assaulting emergency personnel

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Incarceration terms for those who assault emergency personnel have now been doubled under a new law passed by the federal government. The Internet site of gov.uk (September 13) said the bill, which received Royal Assent today, will see penalties for such convictions rise to a maximum of 12 months in prison up from the previous six. Along with paramedics and police, the statute covers prison officers, firemen, custody officers, and search and rescue personnel. In addition to covering general assaults, the bill also forces judges to consider it an aggravating factor when violent offences like sexual assault, manslaughter, assault causing bodily harm, or grievous bodily harm are committed against emergency workers.