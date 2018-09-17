** Greece struggling due to lack of ambulances; 3 deaths attributed to problem

GREECE NEWS

** A lack of ambulances across the country is apparently causing patient deaths. That is the word from Ekathimerini (September 17) which said two people awaiting EMS care died last week because no prehospital units were available to transport them to hospital. According to the newspaper, one of the calls involving a man who fainted occurred Monday in Magnesia, while the second one dealing with a male MVA patient took place the next day in Aitoloacarnania. Despite an ambulance eventually attending to the latter patient, the man died in hospital. The two calls join a third which took place in early September. In that instance, a British tourist, 74, vacationing on Kalymnos, also died because of no EMS transport to hospital.