** Illinois man charged after punching medic in the stomach

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Illinois police in Joliet have charged an area man with aggravated battery to a fireman and resisting/obstructing a police officer after he twice slugged an attending EMT in the gut Wednesday. That is the word from The Patch (John Ferak/September 6) which said Charles J. White, 52, apparently fled the ambulance after the attack outside Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. According to the news site, EMS was originally hailed to treat White in the afternoon hours for a head wound near his left eye. Police said he was drunk and uncooperative with medics while at his house. After running from prehospital providers at the hospital, he was re-apprehended, treated for his head injury, and put in the county jail. There is no word on whether or not the medic sustained lasting injuries from White’s assault.