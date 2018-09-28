** Hearing delayed for New York man accused of killing on-duty FDNY EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A competency hearing for a New York man, accused of running down and killing a female EMT with her own ambulance two years ago, has been delayed. That is the word from News 12 The Bronx (September 27) which said proceedings against Jose Gonzalez in the case of Yadira Arroyo will begin again November 13th. According to the news site, the matter was delayed Thursday due to the examining psychologist having a family emergency. The hearing’s aim is to determine whether or not Gonzalez is fit to stand trial.