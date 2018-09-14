** Hurricane Florence preparations in South Carolina see hundreds of emergency vehicles poised to respond from Spartanburg Airport

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Ongoing preparations for the impact strike of Hurricane Florence have seen South Carolina and FEMA stage EMS vehicles, crews, and supplies at the Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport. That is the word from the Free Republic (Dal Kalsi/September 13) which said some 200 ambulances from across the country are now waiting at the site to be deployed. Eleven medical choppers and crews are also at the ready on the runway. Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina around 7:15 a.m. this morning (Lucia I. Suarez Sang/Fox News/September 14). Once a Category 4 storm, the blow was downgraded to a Category 1 yesterday night. Estimated maximum winds are expected to reach 90 mph, with flooding now one of the most dangerous factors. Although evacuation orders were issued in the Carolinas and Virginia to around 1.7 million people, several residents decided to shelter in place.