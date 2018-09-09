by In

Cranbrook, BC – Paramedics union, city hall spar over enhanced firefighter medical training

Clarenville, Newfoundland – Government holds public consultations on drafting of new paramedicine legislation

Gjoa Haven, Nunavut – Gjoa Haven receives community’s first ambulance

Augusta, Georgia – Official wants re-do on ambulance bids

San Diego, California – City will require new ambulance provider to weed out 911 abusers

West Midlands, UK – Ambulances out of action after being attacked with bricks

Invercargill, New Zealand – Paramedics place third representing New Zealand in Australasian competition