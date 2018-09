by

Vancouver, BC – New 911 EMS response model rankles fire chiefs

Tallahassee, Florida – New PTSD laws kick in October 1st

Abilene, Kansas – Football injuries impact ambulance response times

Bristol, UK – Assaults on ambulance staff rise

London, UK – Woman, 92, is found dead after 3-hour ambulance wait….400 ft from ambulance base

Tasmania, Australia – PTSD compensation onus change to benefit first responders, government says