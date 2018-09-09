by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – NDP says privatizing air ambulance could put patients at risk

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Safety for transit staff, paramedics, and others part of council’s consideration

Trenton, New Jersey – Fines would pay for first responders’ mental health hotline

Pollocksville, North Carolina – Volunteer EMS loses ambulance, supplies in hurricane

Washington, D.C. – Nurses in D.C.’s 911 center are helping cut some unnecessary ambulance runs, but not most

Queensland, Australia – Teenage girl who kicked a paramedic as he tried to treat her for a bad reaction to alcohol is ordered to pay compensation

Evander, South Africa – Critically injured paramedic transported to hospital