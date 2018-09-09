by In

Revelstoke, BC – Paramedic spots parts of plane that went missing 10 months ago

Abbotsford, BC – Mayoral candidate credits paramedics with saving his father’s life

Bath, Maine – Midcoast paramedic facing OUI charge, allegedly showed up at scene impaired

New Orleans, Louisiana – Battle of the Badges returns in honor of 9/11 first responders

San Francisco, California – EMTs notice spike in workplace car thefts

Dallas, Texas – EMT/firefighter critically injured in shooting honored at state capital

Scotland, UK – Paramedics working dangerously long shifts