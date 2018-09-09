Winnipeg, Manitoba – Changes to ambulance service to cut costs, maintain service level: city
Kelowna, BC – Holes in new 911 policy
Thunder Bay, Ontario – Paramedic assaulted by patient being transported to hospital
Southwick, Massachusetts – Woman accused of OUI with infant, assaulting EMTs
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Flight terminal in Afghanistan named after combat medic LODD
Lansing, Michigan – House honors fallen first responders and military members in 9/11 service
Cork, Republic of Ireland – Ambulance personnel vote overwhelmingly to go on strike over union recognition