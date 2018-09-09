Renfrew County, Ontario – County continues efforts to stop losing paramedics to Ottawa
Union City, Georgia – EMT and former firefighter causes wrong way crash, killing himself and 2 others
Phoenix, Arizona – Paramedics, bystanders save 4-year-old boy from pool
Sydney, Australia – Calls for better protection for paramedics
New South Wales, Australia – Family hits back at “reckless” paramedics after “mob” claim
Durban, South Africa – Police investigate fatal ambulance crash
Durban, South Africa – Ambulance operators welcome regulation with open arms