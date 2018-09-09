by In

Midhurst, Ontario – Simcoe paramedics continue push for cardiac care initiative

Washington Heights, Manhattan – Man arrested after ambulances vandalized with swastikas

Toms River, New Jersey – EMT arrested for fraud

West Chester, Pennsylvania – Paramedic pleads guilty in sex assault case

Thoreau, New Mexico – “They actually ran out of ambulances.” Bystanders credited with saving lives in bus crash

Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Paramedic injured by projectile from slingshot

Auckland, New Zealand – Paramedic keeps job after offensive comments