Michigan patient arrested for stabbing medic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Michigan police in Novi arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed an EMT while the latter was trying to help him. WXYZ (August 28) said the unnamed individual apparently became aggressive while being loaded into the EMS unit, stabbing the prehospital practitioner in the neck. According to the news site, EMS had been hailed to a stretch of woods near I-96 after the man was spotted crawling around. Following the attack, medics pushed the man out of the ambulance and waited for police to arrive. He was arrested at the scene, transported to hospital, and is now at the Oakland County Jail. The medic, meanwhile, was also taken to hospital, treated, and released.