** UK ambulance pulled off road after rock thrown through rear window

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** UK police in Luton have issued a public appeal for information after yobs launched at rock at an ambulance Thursday, narrowly missing the patient onboard. That is the word from The London Economic (August 7) which said the 10:50 p.m. incident played out with glass spraying into the EMS unit’s rear compartment. According to the news site, no one was injured in the unprovoked attack. East of England Ambulance Service Interim General Manager Graeme Toliday said the ambulance was now off the road for repairs as a result of the incident.