California police chief suspended after incident in which he allegedly attacked paramedic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A California police chief from Fullerton has been placed on a leave of absence after he and a friend allegedly attacked a paramedic at a Lady Antebellum concert Friday. That is the word from KCAL 9 CBS Los Angeles (August 27) which said David Hendricks and police captain Thomas Oliveras were off duty when the incident took place. According to the news service, they allegedly ended up in a scuffle with 2 EMS medics working at the Five Point Amphitheatre in Irvine. The fracas unfolded as EMTs attempted to treat Hendricks’ wife who suffered an undisclosed injury. Police says Hendricks, his wife, Oliveras, and his wife were all drinking at the time. At one point in the melee, either Hendricks or Oliveras placed one of the practitioners in a choke hold. Along with the City of Fullerton, both the Irvine Police Department and the District Attorney are looking into the incident.