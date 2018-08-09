** US Border Patrol agents in Texas nab illegal immigrants using fake EMS vehicle

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Eagle eyed Border Patrol (BP) agents in Texas caught a group of illegal immigrants attempting to cross into the United States with a fake EMS vehicle Tuesday. The Associated Press (August 8) said the SUV, which was stopped at Falfurrias, fled the scene as agents were attempting to discern where the rig was from. According to the news service, the vehicle had decals for “Fire-EMS”, “Call 911”, and “Supervisor” on it. However, nothing indicated what service the SUV was with. After the vehicle fled, agents gave chase. Three Brazilian nationals were nabbed along with a driver from the United States. A BP spokesman said the matter is now with prosecutors.