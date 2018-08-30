** Ontario man arrested for pulling knife on Kingston paramedics

CANADA NEWS

** An Ontario man from Kingston appeared in court Wednesday after being arrested the previous day for pulling a knife on responding paramedics. The Ottawa Citizen (Kieran Delamont/August 29) said the 51-year-old man, who was not named, apparently brandished the blade in a hallway around 9 p.m. while EMS responded to an area apartment building. Paramedics left the scene immediately upon spotting the menacing approach. Police spokesman Const. Cam Mack said he is uncertain as to the motivation for the man’s actions. Mack said alcohol or mental health issues did not appear to be involved. Along with possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, the man has been tagged with unlicensed possession of a prohibited weapon and harassment by threatening conduct.