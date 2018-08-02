** Two Hamilton, Ontario paramedics charged in death of gunshot wound patient

CANADA NEWS

** A pair of Hamilton, Ontario paramedics have been charged with failing to provide the necessities of life in relation to the death of a gunshot wound patient in December of 2017. That is the word from The Hamilton Spectator (August 2) which said the pair were charged Wednesday. According to the newspaper, the call in question involved Yosif Al-Hasnawi, 19, who was shot after he intervened with two men to try to prevent them from bothering an elderly man. The incident occurred outside a mosque. After Al-Hasnawi’s death, accusations flew that the responding paramedics failed to treat Al-Hasnawi in a timely manner. EMS union spokesman Mario Posteraro said blame for Al-Hasnawi’s death lies with the murderers, not the medics. Posteraro said charging the practitioners is unprecedented and besmirches the characters of the EMS professionals involved.