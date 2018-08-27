** Massachusetts paramedic/firefighter facing child sex charges

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Massachusetts paramedic/firefighter from Middleton is facing tags for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. That is the word from The Eagle Tribune (Kelsey Bode/August 24) which said Andrew LeColst, 39, was indicted last Wednesday. According to the newspaper, LeColst, who has worked for the local fire department for the last decade, allegedly committed the crimes between 2003 and 2005. He has since been placed on administrative leave. Though specifics as to the charges are sketchy, it appears the victim may have been involved with a hockey program LeColst was coaching. Arraignment in Salem Superior Court takes place today.