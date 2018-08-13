** Narcan saves 58 lives in Mississippi over last year

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Use of Narcan to combat drug overdoses has saved 58 people’s lives in the last year in Mississippi. That is the word from the Associated Press (August 9) which said both law enforcement and first responders have employed naloxone. According to the news service, seven state and federal agencies teamed up in August 2017 to distribute the drug anti-dote to front line public safety workers. Some 10,000 doses were put into circulation, while 6,000 people at 200 first responder agencies were trained on how to administer the med.