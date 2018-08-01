** Texas medic charged with indecency with a child

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Texas medic serving with Austin-Travis County EMS has been arrested and charged with child sex offences. That is the word from CBS Austin (July 31) which said Brett Allen Burke was arrested Tuesday. According to the news site, the two tags of indecency with a child/sexual contact stem from incidents occurring between August 2014 and December 2017. Pending further notice, Burke has been placed on administrative leave. There is now word on his first court date.