** Former Connecticut paramedic pleads guilty in death of toddler

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Connecticut paramedic from Torrington has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 15-month-old baby in his care. News12 Connecticut (August 31) said Alex Ciccarelli-Rosa was apparently babysitting Evan Standish in June of 2017 when the boy drowned. According to the news site, the tot had taken a sip of Ciccarelli-Rosa’s rum and coke before being placed in the bath. Ciccarelli-Rosa told police he was trying to revive the child, but the boy fell under the water and drowned. If convicted, Ciccarelli-Rosa could face up to ten years in prison. There is no word on a sentencing date.