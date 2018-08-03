** Hamilton, Ontario paramedics suspended with pay after being charged in patient’s death

CANADA NEWS

** A pair of Hamilton, Ontario paramedics, criminally charged in the death of a patient, have now been suspended with pay from their jobs. That is the word from CTV News (August 2) which said the practitioners will make their first appearance in court September 11th. The duo have been tagged with failing to provide the necessities of life in relation to the December 2017 demise of Yosif Al-Hasnawi. Al-Hasnawi was shot to death after attempting to prevent two men outside a mosque from harassing another elderly man. The medics involved have been identified as Whitby resident Christopher Marchant, 29, and Hamilton resident Steven Snively, 53. Both stand accused of taking too long to treat Al-Hasnawi. Bystanders have also charged the pair accused Al-Hasnawi of exaggerating his wounds. The medics could face up to five years in jail, if convicted. An EMS union spokesman decried the charges, saying he expected the medics to be fully vindicated. The Al-Hasnawi family, meanwhile, has also launched a civil lawsuit against the two medics, the EMS service, and the police.