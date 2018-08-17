** Illinois EMT arrested for sexually assaulting patient in Minnesota

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Illinois EMT from Decatur has been charged with sexually assaulting a female patient in his care while working in Duluth, Minnesota. That is the word from The Atlanta-Journal Constitution (Amanda C. Coyne/August 15) which said Anh Cu, 31, was arrested August 14th in relation to the May 22nd incident. According to the newspaper, the female was a patient at Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Comprehensive Medical Center when the alleged assault took place. Details are sketchy, but Cu was fired from his EMT job shortly after the complaint. The lengthy police investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued on July 13th. Cu is now out on an $11,200 bond. There is no word on his next court date.