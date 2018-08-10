** Pennsylvania EMT goes missing en route to work Wednesday

** Pennsylvania police in Millcreek Township have mounted a search for a missing EMT who failed to show up for work Wednesday morning. That is the word from WGAL News 8 (Katelyn Smith/August 9) which said Paul J. Newiadomy, 62, left for his shift around 5:20 a.m. and was last seen some 25 minutes later at a bank in Myerstown. Police said Newiadomy’s cell phone is shut off. His family said he is dependent on medication. It is not clear if he had the drug with him Wednesday. Newiadomy works for First Aid and Safety Patrol in Lebanon.