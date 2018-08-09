Tampa, Florida – Hillsborough County paramedics, accused of mishandling patient, answer second round of questions
Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee – Former reserve deputy, EMT wanted by police for deadly highway crash
Decatur, Alabama – EMS employee tried to cover up fentanyl theft
American Fork, Utah – Musical honoring 9/11 heroes to benefit widows of Utah first responders
Meridian, Mississippi – 9/11 stair climb to benefit first responders
Taos, New Mexico – Homeless man accused of stealing ambulance while drunk
Knox County, Kentucky – Suspect used ambulance as a getaway vehicle