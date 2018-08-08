by In

Peterborough, Ontario – Paramedics launch zero tolerance campaign against abuse by patients

Highmark, Pennsylvania – Pilot program to pay ambulance companies when patients not taken to hospital

San Antonio, Texas – New portable ultrasound technology being used by paramedics in District 7

New York, New York – Councilman urges mayor, FDNY to dump disgraced EMT who is son of deputy assistant chief

London, UK – Paramedics, police told to wear masks, goggles, and gloves if they come across fentanyl after a 30 % surge in deaths from opioid

Victoria, Australia – Man who chased down ambulance to appeal 34-month jail sentence

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics assaulted more than police: report