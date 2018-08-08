by In

San Antonio, Texas – Police release mugshot of man accused of stealing EMS unit, crashing into 4 cars on highway

Gary, Indiana – $8.1 million transferred from EMS account and spent on other things, report finds

Clarksburg, West Virginia – Man arrested after biting EMS worker’s finger to the bone

Covington, Kentucky – Paramedics, firefighters get animal first aid training

Springfield, Missouri – Paramedics use Narcan an average of 40 times each month

Johannesburg, South Africa – EMS and police female staff call for equal rights

Cape Town, South Africa – Attacks on EMS crews, law enforcement on the rise