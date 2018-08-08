August 29, 2018
08/28/2018

Aug 28, 2018

Manhattan, New York – Search for vandal who drew swastikas on ambulances

Denver, Colorado – Ambulance crew accused of ignoring call for help called dispatch and searched the scene

Minneapolis,  Minnesota – EMT driver charged with misdemeanors for crash that killed her partner

Las Vegas, Nevada – City receives $5M to prepare police, first responders

New South Wales, Australia – Ambos under siege: Three medics attacked in 24 hours

New South Wales, Australia – Riot squad police called in after paramedic attacked while treating unconscious woman

