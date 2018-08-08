London, Ontario – Local EMS dispatch would improve ambulance service, chief says
Vancouver, BC – Air ambulance advocacy group says BC EMS not prepared for Humboldt style bus crash
Fox Valley, Wisconsin – Gold Cross Ambulance works to decrease response times to cardiac arrest calls
Chicago, Illinois – Ex-paramedic/firefighter waited too long to file age discrimination suit
West Midlands, UK – Sick vandals smash ambulance window and steal equipment while it’s on 999 call
New South Wales, Australia – Police re-open ambulance fires investigation
Northern Territory, Australia – Ambulance service needs to better support paramedics, union says