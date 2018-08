by In

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Saskatoon based ambulance manufacturer caught up in Saudi dispute

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia orders EHS review as paramedics’ work concerns continue

Ashburnham, Massachusetts – Paramedic admits to fentanyl use

DeKalb County, Georgia – Ambulance company under scrutiny faces more complaints during special meeting

Jacksonville, Florida – Navy vet claims paramedic holding motorcycle hostage over soured business deal

Somerset, UK – Kids pranking ambulance service with fake 999 calls

Cumbria, UK – War of words between union and ambulance chiefs as paramedic strike intensifies