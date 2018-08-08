Lebanon, Pennsylvania – Drug overdose victim can’t avoid prison for fighting with, injuring EMT who saved him
New York, New York – Off-duty EMT busted for drunk driving
Salt Lake City, Utah – Dispatch error blamed for paramedics not responding after 911 was called
East of England, UK – First responders could drive some ambulances
Kent, UK – Regulator to examine bullying allegations at air ambulance
Northern Territory, Australia – Health Minister eyes paramedic protection amid ongoing abuse of first responders
ACT, Australia – ACT Minister sat on poor ambulance staffing figures for 100 days