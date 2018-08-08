Halifax, Nova Scotia – EHS working with province on ambulance solutions
Tampa, Florida – Union president questions mother’s story that prompted paramedic investigation
Reading, Pennsylvania – Woman sentenced for biting paramedic
Minneapolis, Minnesota – Cause of widespread 911 call disruption still unexplained
Houston, Texas – EMT alleges City of Clute discriminated against him because of depression and anxiety
Wiltshire, UK – Air ambulance is grounded again
East of England, UK – Deloitte finds ambulance staff felt voiceless and disempowered