by In

Minneapolis, Minnesota – City hires firm to investigate how draft EMS Ketamine report was leaked

Tampa, Florida – Hillsborough will reopen review of four medics facing discipline in death of stroke patient

Breathitt County, Kentucky – Ambulance company owner, several employees plead guilty to health care fraud

Chicago, Illinois – Mayor finally delivering 5 more ambulances

Fishers, Indiana – Paramedics to use laughing gas as substitute in certain medical emergencies

Scotland, UK – Woman who jumped on ambulance during World Cup quizzed by police

New South Wales, Australia – Dirty diaper thrown at ambulance’s windshield during emergency