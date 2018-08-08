by In

Chicago, Illinois – Heart attack victim waited 43 minutes to get to hospital as no EMS units were available

Sonoma County, California – Inmate tries escaping from ambulance

Tampa, Florida – Medics will share their side after mother claims inaction led to daughter’s death

Scotland, UK – Ambulance crews fail to meet response target in almost 40 % of life threatening cases

Scotland, UK – Heroic ambulance medic praised for rescuing family from M8 car fire

Wales, UK – More money needed to replace ageing ambulance fleet

Tasmania, Australia – Inquiry into mental health of emergency services workers hears of “the bucket”