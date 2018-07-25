** Illinois man charged after biting medic’s arm during call

** Illinois police in Chicago Heights have charged an area man with battery against a public safety official after he bit the arm of a paramedic trying to help him Monday. The Rensselear Republican (Cheri Shelbhart/July 24) said Isaac Mack, 19, was arrested at a campground after police were called for a fight in progress. According to the newspaper, Mack, who was drunk, was placed in the cruiser car before being removed when he repeatedly hit his head against the window. When EMS was called, he bit the attending medic while he was being strapped to the gurney. Along with the above mentioned charge which is a Level 5 felony, he has also been tagged with resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and minor consuming/possession of alcohol.