Lack of reliable air conditioning in Dallas, Texas ambulances making life very difficult for paramedics, patients during heatwave

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Despite excessively hot temperatures plaguing the city of Dallas, Texas, nearly half the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department EMS fleet of 40 units does not have working air conditioning. That is the word from NBC 5 (Scott Friedman/Jack Douglas Jr./July 12) which said city bean counters have also ordered 21 new ambulances containing the exact same make of air conditioning system as those in the faulty rigs. According to the news site, research indicates temperatures in the back of the ambulances have sometimes reached 80 degrees in the afternoon. A spokesman for the department said three of the problematic prehospital rigs have been pulled from service, but the remainder are still on the streets. The person said the maintenance division is working to resolve the issue.