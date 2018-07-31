** Vietnam combat medic LODD in Illinois remembered with highway naming

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Family and friends of a fallen Vietnam combat medic will gather in Toledo, Illinois Sunday to dedicate a stretch of highway in his honor. That is the word from The Journal Gazette (July 31) which said a section of Illinois Route 121 will now bear the name Spc. Michael H. Flood Memorial Highway. Flood, who died one year after joining the US Army in 1968, was with the 101st Airborne Division. He was killed in action while trying to attend on wounded soldiers. Earning both a Bronze and Silver Star posthumously, his current honor was approved by a unanimous vote in the Illinois State Senate on May 28th The House had already approved the measure on May 10th.