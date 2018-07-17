** Former Indiana EMT charged with stealing fentanyl from ambulance services

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Indiana EMT from Fishers has been charged with stealing fentanyl from ambulance services and replacing the drug with saline. That is the word from CBS4 Indy (Zach Myers/July 16) which said Jason Howard, 41, who was arrested Monday, stands accused of taking the med from services in five different counties where he worked. Thirty-four vials were apparently tampered with beginning in March of this year. According to the news site, Howard used the drug for pain he had from a mass on his right side. So far, only one of the five counties involved has filed formal charges against him.