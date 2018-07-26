** Arizona man steals ambulance to avoid walking in the heat

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Arizona police in Mesa arrested a man Tuesday for stealing an ambulance so he didn’t have to walk home in the heat. WKBW (July 25) said Todd Tanner Shell, 37, happened upon the EMS unit around 11: 30 a.m. at Banner Desert Hospital. He had just been released from the facility for treatment of a heat related problem. According to the news service, police used GPS to track down the prehospital rig on US 60. Ignoring police attempts to flag him to stop, Shell eventually did pull over. He told police he was going to return the ambulance but wanted to go home and get money to buy a sandwich first. Police charged him with unlawful use of means of transportation and fleeing from law enforcement. The EMS unit, meanwhile, was not damaged during the incident.