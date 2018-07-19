** Australian man appears in court after slashing off-duty female paramedic

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** A Melbourne man, accused of slashing the chest of a female off-duty paramedic Friday, appeared in court today on various charges including assault and intentionally causing serious injury. 9News (July 19) said Adam Bardic, 47, did not enter a plea but was given his next court date of October 11th to address the case. According to the news site, Bardic apparently attacked the woman with a box cutter as she loaded her young children into the car. He also stands accused of assaulting another couple with both an axe and a hammer, damaging a car, and breaking a glass door at a restaurant. In addition, he allegedly stole two laptops. By way of explanation, Bardic’s lawyer said his client suffered from psychiatric problems and was taking prescription drugs to treat his issues.