** Tennessee patient killed, two paramedics injured in minivan/ambulance crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Two Tennessee paramedics from Warren County were injured Thursday and their patient killed after a minivan crashed into the EMS unit, rolling it and sending it into a guardrail. That is the word from WKRN (July 27) which said the 4:15 p.m. crash on Highway 70 occurred as the minivan failed to yield. Dead in the crash is patient Clifton Harville, 60. The injuries sustained by medics and the minivan driver is not yet known.